Violent day leaves 7 shot in St. Louis City and County

ST. LOUIS - It was a violent Wednesday afternoon both in St. Louis City and County.

Back to back shootings left several people injured, one critically.

Jennings Police are busy combing the neighborhood of the 9200 block of Shadydale Road.

Police received a call for shots fired just after 2 p.m.

Authorities said three people were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

There was no information on whether there are any suspects or if this was a domestic incident.

Police also did not provide information on age or gender of the victims. Fox 2 learned that the incident involved several homes on the street.

Then four people were shot in the City of St. Louis where police blocked off part of the 5200 block of Minerva Avenue.

All four victims are African-American males.

One victim was shot in the back, one was shot in the left leg and the other was shot in the right arm.

The victims were all conscious and breathing and all taken to a hospital.

The fourth person was transported by private vehicle. He sustained an apparent gunshot wound to his leg and lower back and has been listed in critical condition.

The shootings are the reason why James Clark, Vice President of Better Family life said that community, neighborhoods and church involvement is what’s needed to reduce the violence.

The anti-violence organization launched two de-escalation centers and is working to open two more in East St. Louis.

“We have got to get serious,” said Clark, “we are losing too many lives and we need first the parents and family members to begin to identify people in your family who you know are involved in conflicts, that’s the first thing then we’ve gotta go into our neighborhoods and work with churches to get churches more involved and other community partners, barbers have to get involved now.”

As of late Wednesday, authorities in both cases had not revealed what may have led to the shootings.

Both incidents remain under investigation.