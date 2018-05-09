Watch Steven Piscotty’s emotional return after mother’s passing

OAKLAND, Calif. – Former St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Stephen Piscotty returned to the diamond Tuesday evening two days after his mother passed away.

The fans at the Oakland Coliseum applauded and players in the Houston Astros dugout stood in respect for Piscotty’s recent loss.

Gretchen Piscotty was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (Lou Gehrig’s Disease) in May 2017. She died May 6, 2018, at the age of 55.

The Cardinals traded Piscotty to the Oakland Athletics in December 2017. The two baseball teams worked together to get him closer to his family’s home in Pleasanton, California.

The Astros won the game 4-2. Piscotty went 1-for-3 on the day.