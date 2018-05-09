× You could get $1,200 if a Dish Network telemarketer called

ST. LOUIS, MO — Did you receive a call from a Dish Network telemarketer? If so, you might be in for some cash.

If your phone number was on the national Do-Not-Call Registry, but you still got a call from Dish then you could get $1,200.

A federal judge ruled that the company violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. The phone calls happened between may 2010 and August 2011.

To find out if your number is among those eligible for $1200-bucks you’ll have to head to these two websites.

Claims must be submitted by June 18th.