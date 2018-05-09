You Paid For It: Questions University of Missouri cuts and pay for former chancellor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBIA, MO – The You Paid For It Teams sits down with the President of the University of Missouri who may have to chop another $62 million dollars from the university systems budget.

President Mun Choi came in at the end of 2016. Not long after arriving he had to make $100 million in cuts, costing 500 jobs.

He says pay wasn't cut for senior administrators saying he wanted to keep top talent.

He also says bonuses were eliminated and take-home cars were taken from 10 senior administrators.

The Missouri Auditor found a lot wrong at the university in her first Audit. One of her main findings was the special deal for the ex-Chancellor R. Bowin Loftin who was forced out as Chancellor at Mizzou after the 2015 unrest. A special job was created for him. He was paid $340,000 most of what he was paid as Chancellor.

Now a different deal. He's still getting that $340,000 per his contract.

But the new leadership has sent him to the classroom. He now has to teach 8 classes in addition to performing research.

President Choi he never would have signed the deal with Loftin that his predecessor did, but now says he's trying to make the best of the situation.

Choi says he's also considering raising tuition but the school will offer more scholarships.

One saving grace might be the Missouri Legislature. Lawmakers are looking at restoring some of the funds Governor Greitens cut. That would mean the school wouldn't have to cut as deeply.