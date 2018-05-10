× Alton man sentenced for child sex charges, enticement

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A 37-year-old Alton, Illinois man was sentenced last month after admitting to soliciting sexual acts with an undercover officer and two minors, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said Thursday.

According to court documents, Ryan Gosling was sentenced April 16 on two counts of attempted enticement of a child under the age of 15 and two counts of attempted sexual misconduct involving a child. He received five years imprisonment on each count.

Prosecutors said an undercover officer posted an ad on Craigslist for “family fun” and that Gosling responded within an hour to discuss sex acts involving the officer— who identified herself as “Melissa” online—and her two daughters, who were said to be under 15.

In December 2015, Gosling texted both “daughters” a nude image of himself.

Gosling and the undercover officer made arrangements via text message to meet at a hotel to engage in oral and sexual intercourse with the “mother” and her two daughters. When Gosling arrived at the hotel, he was taken into custody.