ST. LOUIS, MO - Americans aren't drinking as much Budweiser as they used to.

Anheuser-Busch InBev said Wednesday that sales fell 1.3 percent overall during the first quarter of 2018. The popularity of craft beers are cutting into U.S sales for the iconic brand's traditional brews.

Thanks to solid numbers from Latin America and Asia Budweiser is still doing well overseas. Sales are up 2.5 percent globally.