Better Business Bureau offers advice for Mother’s Day gifts

ST. LOUIS, MO — This mother's day is set to be the most expensive on record. According to the National Retail Federation, $23.1 billion will be spent on mothers this weekend. Some people will buy jewelry or flowers, others will take mother to brunch or give mom a spa day. No matter what you choose the Better Business Bureau wants you to be informed.
