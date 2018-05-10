Dashcam video shows Florida deputy save infant’s life

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WFTS) – A deputy in Florida is being hailed a hero for his quick actions that saved the life of a 3-month-old baby boy.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday, Deputy Jeremie Nix was on his way home from his shift when he was flagged down by a motorist in Ocala, Florida.

The driver told Deputy Nix that her 3-month-old baby boy, Kingston, was completely unresponsive and that she needed help. Deputy Nix turned his patrol car around and pulled off the side of the road to assist with the medical emergency.

After performing several life-saving measures on the child and not seeing any improvement, Deputy Nix decided to put the child in his own patrol car and rush him to Ocala Regional Medical Center.

Deputy Nix delivered the child to medical personnel, who then began treating the child.

“We are happy to report that Baby Kingston is doing very well and doctors say he will make a full recovery! Doctors also said that because of K9 Deputy Nix’s actions, Baby Kingston is alive today,” MCSO wrote in a press release. “We are tremendously proud of Deputy Nix and we can already see that he and Baby Kingston will have a deep connection that will last a lifetime!”

