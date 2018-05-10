Dave Murray’s Latest weather discussion(the disco) for STL …FRIDAY…MAY 11, 2018
My Summer forecast for STL…Thursday night May 17th…AT 9PM ON FOX 2.
All about a large dome of summer…the first of the season building over the middle and southern U.S. this means a rather quiet weather pattern with mild night and warm to even hot days into next week…limited if any spot storms…best shot…late Sunday afternoon and evening…spot the key work… the jump to summer in play:
Records:
Friday: 91 from 2011
Saturday: 92 from 1956
Sunday: 91 from 1915
stay cool…Happy Mother’s day to all the moms out there.