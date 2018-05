Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HILLSBORO, MO- It's time for some spring cleaning. The Jefferson College is sponsoring an "E-Waste" recycling drive Thursday.

They are teaming with Grace's Helping Hand to collect used electronics, appliances.

The event is from 9 a.m. until 1.

The drive will be in the yellow parking lot near the Jefferson County Veterans Memorial and fine arts building. On the Hillsboro Campus.