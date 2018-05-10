× Endangered silver advisory issued for missing 75-year-old Jennings man

JENNINGS, MO — The state of Missouri has issued an endangered silver advisory for a missing 75-year-old man. Walter Smith was last seen Wednesday by a family member at around 6:30pm in the 2300 block of Grand River Rd. He has stage one dementia and does not have a cell phone, bus pass or money.

Smith is described by authorities as a black, male, 6’1″ tall, 210 lbs, gray hair, brown eyes, wearing gray sweatpants.

Anyone with information should call 911 or the St. Louis County Police Department at (636) 529-8210.