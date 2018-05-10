Gov. Greitens arrives for first day of jury selection

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens has arrived at a St. Louis courthouse for the first day of jury selection in his felony invasion of privacy trial.

Greitens is accused of taking an unauthorized photo of a woman while she was partially nude during a sexual encounter in 2015, before he was elected.

Jury selection is expected to start Thursday morning and last at least two days. Testimony is scheduled to begin Monday.

Greitens arrived in a car with darkened windows and entered the courthouse through a controlled entryway.

Greitens has acknowledged the affair. He's refused to say whether he took the photo. He calls the charge a ``witch hunt.''