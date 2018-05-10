Health Watch: Prostate Artery Embolization relieves urinary problems

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"Increased frequency of urination, urgency, feeling like when you have to go you absolutely have to go you can't wait." These are just a few of the issues that can happen when a man's prostate enlarges and squeezes the urethra, the tube that carries urine from the bladder. SLUCare interventional radiologist, Dr. Sameer Gadani says, "They had dribbling afterwards. They feel they have not completed. And the most important thing is nighttime frequency."

Prostate enlargement is a very common, non-cancerous condition that can cause urinary problems in men as they age. Traditional treatments for the condition may have unwanted side effects, such as sexual dysfunction.

Prostate artery embolization (PAE) is a minimally invasive image-guided procedure that offers men an alternative to traditional therapies. PAE shrinks the enlarged prostate, relieving symptoms without surgery or side effects like sexual dysfunction, incontinence (inability to control urination), retrograde ejaculation (ejaculation into the bladder) or bleeding. PAE is performed by a vascular interventional radiologist, a board-certified specialist with expertise in treating enlarged prostate.

"What we do is we drive the catheter to the arteries which supply the prostate. And we block the blood supply to the prostate by using small particles called embospheres. So, that completely blocks the blood supply to the prostate and it shrinks the prostate." Dr. Gadani adds that 80% of his patients can get ride of their catheters while finally getting a full night's sleep.

For more information about PAE, click here.