Jewish Federation of St. Louis issues travel warning over Iran tension

ST. LOUIS - A new travel warning from the U.S. Embassy in Israel has some travelers concerned. FOX 2 News spoke to the President and CEO of the Jewish Federation of St. Louis about the warning for a small area in northeast Israel called Golan Heights.

Andrew Rehfeld said he has traveled to Israel more times than he can remember and said he still considers it one of the safest places to travel to.

Video was released that showed dozens of airstrikes targeting the Iranian military in Syria. Israel said nearly all of Iran's installations in Syria were hit. The airstrikes were in response to an Iranian-backed rocket attack against Israeli front-line forces in Golan Heights.

The White House said it is closely monitoring the situation and strongly supports Israel's right to defend itself.