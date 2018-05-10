Jury selection for Greitens trial taking longer than expected

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Jury selection is taking longer than anticipated in Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens' felony invasion-of-privacy trial.

Prosecutors, attorneys for Greitens and Judge Rex Burlison had planned to work through two sets of 40 prospective jurors during the first day of jury selection Thursday. They were still working on the first group at the end of the day.

Ten prospective jurors have been retained for further questioning next week. Twelve have been released, 10 of them for expressing negative views of Greitens.

Greitens is accused of taking a photo of a partially nude woman without her consent during a sexual encounter in 2015. He denies criminal wrongdoing.