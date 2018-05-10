Lindbergh District evacuates Sperreng Middle School for threat

UPDATE: Police have determined that there is no threat. Students have returned to class. Dismissal will happen at the regular time following normal procedures.

ST. LOUIS, MO — A Facebook post from Lindbergh Schools says that police are investigating a threat on campus. All students and staff have evacuated the Sperreng Middle School building. St. Louis County Police canine units are conducting a search of the building. They became aware of the threat at around noon Thursday.

This is the note that Lindbergh Schools posted to Facebook:

“St. Louis County Police are on scene at Sperreng this afternoon investigating a report of a threat inside the building. All students and staff have safely evacuated the building. We are asking that parents please do not drive to Sperreng to pick up your children while police are on scene. Parents, please check your voicemail for additional details from Lindbergh Schools. We will continue to send phone calls to Sperreng parents and post updates at go.lindberghschools.ws as they become available.”