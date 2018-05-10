× Man charged in Missouri Guard member’s stabbing death

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A 58-year-old northwest Missouri man is charged in the stabbing death of a Missouri Air National Guard member in an apparent road rage incident.

Jackson County authorities on Thursday charged 58-year-old Nicholas Webb, of Pleasant Hill, with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Authorities allege he stabbed 23-year-old Cody Harter, of St. Joseph, on Saturday after a confrontation along a highway in suburban Kansas City.

The Kansas City Star reports Harter was killed as he was returning home from buying a mower for his lawn care business.

As a Guard member, he did a tour in Iraq and served in Qatar, and helped with hurricane relief in Houston and Puerto Rico.

He was engaged to be married and was one semester away from graduating from Missouri Western State University.