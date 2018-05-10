× O’Fallon man charged with sexual misconduct with a child

O’FALLON, Ill. – The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office charged a 25-year-old O’Fallon, Illinois man for alleged sexual misconduct involving a child.

According to Captain Kirk Brueggeman, O’Fallon Police Department, the charges stem from a result of a joint investigation by Fairview Heights and O’Fallon authorities.

On May 2, police learned the suspect, identified as Tyler Cain, had engaged in sexual conduct with a Fairview Heights teenager and was attempting to solicit another teen from the area into a sexual relationship. Detectives learned the crimes occurred in Fairview Heights and O’Fallon.

During the course of their investigation, detectives learned Cain coerced one of the girls into having sex with him on numerous occasions at his O’Fallon residence. Brueggeman said Cain also attempted to have sex with the other the teen but was denied. He also solicited the second victim via social media and text messages.

The two victims were between the ages of 12 and 14.

Cain was charged with 16 counts: five counts of predatory sexual assault (victim under 13), five counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse (victim under 13), one count of indecent solicitation of a child to commit predatory sexual assault, one count of indecent solicitation of a child to commit aggravated sexual assault, and two counts of grooming.

Cain remains jailed on a $1.5 million bond and will be transferred to the St. Clair County Jail.

Police have not discovered any additional victims.