Police use mace, arrest student after prank goes bad at Clyde Miller Academy

ST. LOUIS – Cracked eggs, yolks, and popped water balloons are the remnants left behind following a senior prank turned serious at Clyde C. Miller Career Academy.

“All that wasn’t even called for, they just seniors having fun,” said student Laretha Harris.

As school wrapped up for the day, St. Louis police say about 100 to 150 students gathered in the front of the high school and started throwing water balloons, eggs and using squirt guns.

Authorities say when they arrived, additional officers were called to gain control of the scene.

In the midst of the chaos, police sprayed mace and took one student into custody.

“It could’ve been handled in a proper way instead of calling the police,” Harris said.

Officers later released the 18-year-old student and there are no reports of any injuries.

St. Louis Public Schools sent out the statement following the incident:

“The Saint Louis Public School District is aware of an incident today in which SLMPD dispersed mace outside Clyde C. Miller Career Academy during dismissal and took one student into custody. SLPS will cooperate with local authorities and take any subsequent action necessary according to district policy and the Student Code of Conduct.”