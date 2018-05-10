Small explosion causes shutdown at Panera in Richmond Heights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, MO- Firefighters with the Richmond Heights Fire Protrection DIstrict were called to a St. Louis Bread Company location Thursday morning after a small fire and explosion occurred in an oven.

The call came in just after 4:15 a.m. for an incident at the St. Louis Bread Company on the 6700 block of Clayton Road at Big Bend Boulevard.

Several employees were inside the building at the time. Battalion Chief Greg Steffen said all employees made it out safely and no one was injured.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Steffen said there was no structural damage to the building, but the restaurant will need to be cleaned because the fire set off the sprinklers. According to Steffen, the water damage is minimal, and the restaurant should be back open within a day or two.