MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO- If you are in need of a new job, Spectrum is hosting a career fair Thursday, May 10. The career fair will be from 10 a.m . to 6.pm at the Hollywood Casino in Maryland Heights.

The telecommunications company is looking to hire 60 employees for its call center in Bridgeton.

Candidates must bring a current resume and demonstrate computer proficiency. Professional attire is required.