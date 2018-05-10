St. Louis Gin Festival this weekend

ST. LOUIS, MO- This week-long celebration of gin gives everyone an opportunity to taste and learn about distillers, brand reps, and ambassadors. The week is enhanced by gin-centric seminars, tastings, and brand events hosted by some of the top names in gin.
The Hendricks Grand Garnisher is on a nationwide tour, and this weekend a host of bars, restaurants, and bartenders will feature the spirit on their menus.
Hendrick's Grand Garnisher
4:30pm - 6:30pm May 11
Westport Happy Hour
111 Westport Plaza Dr.
Maryland Heights
12:00pm - 4:00pm Saturday
St. Louis Gin Festival
1601 Sublette Ave.
South St. Louis