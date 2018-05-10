The troubling rise of strokes in young adults

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO- For most young people, the chance of having a stroke seems like an impossibility, but there is no such thing as being too young for a stroke.

Doctor Charles Callison of SSM Health Depaul Hospital, joined FOX 2 Thursday to discuss why are strokes among younger people are on the rise.

Everyone should be aware of the signs of stroke and call 911 if you or someone you are with has any of these signs.

An acronym to help you remember warning signs FAST -