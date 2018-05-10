ST. LOUIS, MO — Celebrity sighting in St. Louis: Tom Green is filming a show for the Travel Channel at the St. Louis Arch. He stopped by Sugarfire Smokehouse for some BBQ today.
Tom Green in St. Louis filming Travel Channel show at the Arch
