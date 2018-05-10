VIDEO: Resident blasting ‘Whip It’ doesn’t hear burglars break into home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) - Columbus police are investigating a home break-in where the resident's music was so loud, police say she didn't hear the burglars.

According to a police Facebook post, on April 29, two men entered an apartment in the Hilltop.

While the victim was upstairs listening to the song "Whip It," thieves stole her TV.

Columbus police's Facebook post begins with:

THE SONG “WHIP IT” IS SO LOUD THE VICTIM DOESN’T HEAR BURGLARS ENTER

Anyone who may have information in this case is asked to contact Det. Dent in CPD’s Burglary Unit at 614-645-2257 or rdent@columbuspolice.org.

**The above video is courtesy of Columbus police**