× Would-be jurors in Greitens case questioned

ST. LOUIS – A judge and attorneys for the prosecution and Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens are questioning prospective jurors in his felony invasion of privacy case.

Thirty-four of a group of 40 potential jurors remained Thursday morning after six had been released for hardship. Of those, five additional people were struck by the defense because they had formed negative opinions of Greitens. One questioned Greitens’ truthfulness and another was aware of discussions in the Legislature about his possible impeachment.

Three other prospective jurors were passed on without question to the next stage of questioning, which is expected to occur Monday.

Greitens is accused of taking a photo of a partially nude woman without her consent during a sexual encounter in 2015. He denies criminal wrongdoing.