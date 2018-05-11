× Bill would help Illinois school damaged by mine subsidence

SWANSEA, Ill. – State lawmakers are considering legislation that affects a southern Illinois middle school that was damaged when a collapsed mine caused gradual sinking.

The Belleville News Democrat reports that the measure would increase the amount of money the state says Wolf Branch Middle School’s school district can borrow. The district could only use the money for repairs.

Students and teachers evacuated the Swansea school in September and have been having classes and after-school activities at a nearby elementary school. The district wants to repair and reopen the middle school.

So far the legislation has passed the Illinois House. It still needs consideration in the state Senate.

The state Department of Natural Resources is overseeing a project to stabilize the mine under the school. That effort is funded with federal money.

