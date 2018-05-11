× Cardinals Start Road Trip Off Right, Beat Padres 2-1

Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas is off to a 5-0 start after getting the victory in the Cardinals 2-1 win over the Padres on Thursday night in San Diego.

Mikolas went six and two thirds innings, allowing just one run to earn the win. The Cardinals bullpen of Jordan Hicks, Greg Holland and Bud Norris closed the door the rest of the game to preserve Mikolas’ win. Norris pitched a scoreless ninth inning to earn his 8th save of the season.

The Cardinals offense was a first inning sacrifice fly by Jose Martinez to get the scoring started. Tommy Pham’s solo home run in the fifth inning padded the Cards lead to 2-0. The Padres only run of the contest came on Raffy Lopez’s solo homer off Mikolas in the seventh inning.

The Cardinals have five more games remaining on this road trip, three more in San Diego, followed by two games in Minnesota against the Twins.