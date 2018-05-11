Critics being weeded out of Missouri governor’s jury pool

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS -People with negative impressions of Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens are being weeded out of his potential juror pool for a criminal trial.

Jury selection that began Thursday in St. Louis was to continue Friday and potentially into early next week. Those selected will hear a case accusing Greitens of felony invasion of privacy for allegedly taking and transmitting a compromising photo of a woman with whom he was having an affair in 2015.

Greitens has not directly answered questions about whether he took the photo but has acknowledged an affair and denied criminal wrongdoing.

During jury selection, Greitens' attorneys have sought to dismiss potential jurors whose answers to a questionnaire indicated they may have a bias against the governor.