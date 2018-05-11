Dave Murray’s forecast and disco…THE WEEKEND…May 12, 13, 2018
A large dome of Summer high pressure remains in control…a warm to hot day Saturday and again on Sunday…making runs at record high temperatures…keep that trend going Monday and Tuesday of next week…records will fall:
Records:
Saturday: 92 from 1956
Sunday: 91 from 1915
.
stay cool…Happy Mother’s day to all the moms out there.
.
There are signs of a pattern flip with scattered rain and storms on Wednesday and then cooler weather by the end of the week…atleast closer to where we should be.