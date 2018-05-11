East St. Louis track athletes worried canceled season may hurt scholarship chances

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. - Pain, disappointment, and shattered hopes are just a few of the emotions East St. Louis high school track team is left with after their season was cut short earlier this week.

School administrators pulled the plug following a brawl at a recent track meet.

“They just took everything from us, like everything,” sophomore March Lampley said.

This is Lampley’s second year on the team, but he’s already been on the radar for some top colleges.

“That’s what messed me up is for the people looking at me now,” he said. “[Now] I got to wait until next year.”

Feeling defeated, the track team walked out of class and marched to the school district office.

“If we don’t speak up, ain’t nobody else,” Lampley said.

Some parents joined their children in the protest.

Lampley’s mom, Lovie Mosley, says her son’s grades have improved since being on the track team and has kept him out of harm’s way in the process.

“I feel as though the system is letting him down,” Mosley said. “You have people that come to East St. Louis who do not understand these kids, their backgrounds, where they’re trying to go, where they come from.”

As the two of them get on their mark to see if the board reverses its decision, Lampley says he’s ready to get set for his future so he can go continuing being a better young man.

“Give us what we need back,” Lampley said emotionally. “Give us our hope back because right now we have no hope, we don’t have nothing.”'

Administrators are scheduled to meet on Monday to figure out if they will allow the team to compete at state-level competition.