Greyhound bus passengers stuck in St. Louis after 'dispatching error'

ST. LOUIS, MO — There is frustration Friday for some Greyhound bus passengers at the downtown St. Louis terminal. Several passengers tell us they have been delayed and basically stranded for hours in St. Louis. In some cases, the passengers tell us their bags are on buses that are sitting at the Greyhound terminal. But the buses aren’t moving.

Passengers tell us Greyhound workers have given them very little if any information about when they might be leaving. They say they were told in some cases that their buses didn’t have drivers. Some passengers say they are going to miss events because of the delays.

An official from the St. Louis city Comptroller`s department was at the station as the situation was unfolding. He tells us the city owns the land but leases it to Greyhound.

Greyhound spokesperson Lanesha Gipson sent FOX 2 a statement. She says she can confirm that Greyhound is “experiencing about a three-hour delay on a couple of our schedules due to a dispatching error.” She says, “we do have drivers available and assigned to operate all of our schedules’ and that the issue is ‘not due to a driver shortage.”

Greyhound workers have provided food vouchers to customers while they wait, and they say they’re working diligently to get them back on the road as soon as possible.