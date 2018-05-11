Illinois firearm owner ID cards due for renewal June 1

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, - If you own a firearm in Illinois, Illinois State Police are urging Firearm Owners Identification card holders to a file your paperwork early.

Illinois State Police say there could be a backlog as thousands of gun owners try to renew their Firearm Owner I-D cards. 50,000 I-D cards are up for renewal between June 1 and August 1. State police are recommending gun owners send renewal applications at least one to two months in advance so the agency has enough time to process requests and issue new cards before expiration.

Renewal applications require state and federal background checks.