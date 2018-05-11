× Lawmakers eye next steps if Greitens is ousted

ST. LOUIS – The Missouri Senate has passed a measure that could allow Lt. Gov. Mike Parson to appoint his replacement if he were to take over for Gov. Eric Greitens.

The bill still needs a House vote. It comes as Greitens is facing a felony trial and the potential of House impeachment proceedings to try to remove him from office.

Missouri’s Constitution says the lieutenant governor takes over if the governor leaves office. But the constitution and state law aren’t clear on how _ or whether _ to fill a lieutenant governor’s vacancy.

When Gov. Mel Carnahan died in October 2000, Lt. Gov. Roger Wilson took over and appointed Joe Maxell to the No. 2 spot. But that appointment occurred after Maxwell had already won the November election, and nobody challenged it.