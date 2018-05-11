× Lincoln Presidential Library may have to sell items to pay debt

SPRINGFIELD, IL — The foundation that supports the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum in Springfield may have to sell some of its artifacts. They owe $10 million on a loan to buy Lincoln-related items.

The items include a stovepipe hat purportedly worn by Lincoln, bloodstained gloves he wore the night he was assassinated, and an 1824 book containing the first known example of his handwriting.

The loan needs to be paid in full by October 2019. They say they might have to sell some artifacts if it can’t pay off the loan.