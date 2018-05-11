× Man charged in fatal police shooting in southwest Missouri

AURORA, Mo. – A 19-year-old southwest Missouri man who was in a car when police shot and killed the driver is now charged with murder.

Mason Farris was charged Friday with second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault, armed criminal action and resisting arrest.

The Springfield News-Leader reports police in Aurora were trying to arrest Farris Saturday when they stopped a car driven by 21-year-old Savannah Hill, of Aurora.

Police say Hill had called police to say Farris was in her car and tried to arrange his arrest. Another passenger told police that as the vehicle started to pull over, Farris yelled “Don’t stop” and pushed Hill’s leg onto the accelerator.

The car hit an officer, prompting another officer to fire. Hill was shot and died two days later.