O'Fallon police say scammer is spoofing their phone number and demanding money

O’Fallon, Mo – Police are warning the public about a phone scam. They say a man has spoofed the department’s phone number, making it look like a legitimate phone call.

The scammer is posing as a detective and demanding payment of a fine. If you refuse he threatens to arrest you.

Police say they will never contact you via phone to demand payment of any kind.