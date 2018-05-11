Part of downtown Columbia, IL evacuated due to gas leak

COLUMBIA, IL – A six to an eight-block area of downtown Columbia was evacuated Friday due to a gas leak. Road construction workers struck a natural gas line at Legion and N. Main Street around 2:00pm.

The Columbia, IL Fire Department says that Ameren Illinois crews are on the scene. Gas and electric have been shut off to the area. After Ameren crews check each building, power is then being restored.

Around twenty downtown restaurants and business were evacuated. Many people simply went home. If needed, others were moved to the Columbia city hall. No injuries were reported.

Ameren Illinois hopes to have power and gas service restored by Friday evening.

38.443664 -90.201224