ST.LOUIS, MO- Missouri lawmakers unanimously approved a bill banning Revenge Porn. The proposal would make distributing a sexual image of someone without their consent a felony.

It also outlaws threatening to make the image public in order to prevent someone from doing something or to gain something of value.

The proposal was in the works long before Governor Eric Greitens was charged with a felony for allegedly taking a partially nude photo of his ex-mistress.