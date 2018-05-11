× Teacher arrested on suspicion of having sex with student

COLUMBIA, Mo.- Authorities say a Columbia Public Schools teacher has been arrested after a student reported having a sexual relationship with him.

Police said in a news release that 30-year-old Sean Thomas Diestel was arrested Thursday on suspicion of felony sexual contact with a student. No charges have been filed, and it’s not immediately known whether he has an attorney.

Police say the investigation began May 4 after a student reported having the sexual relationship with Diestel from September to December of last year when she was 17. The release says the student had been enrolled in a class Diestel taught at the Columbia Area Career Center.

District spokeswoman Michelle Baumstark said in a news release that Diestel is on administrative leave.