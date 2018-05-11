Where to live when you are young and broke

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST.LOUIS, MO- Young and broke, no problem. The financial website MagnifyMoney is out with its list of the top places for young people just starting out.

The study suggests that to get the most bang for their limited bucks, young people are choosing to call the Midwest home and are flocking to college towns. The list is based on rent, commute times, unemployment rates and the cost of living.

Top five places listed:

Madison, Wisconsin

Grand Rapids, Michigan,

Dayton, Ohio

Syracuse, New York and

Durham, North Carolina

St. Louis came in at #28 and Kansas City Missouri is #38.