Woman charged in senior housing stabbing death

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A 49-year-old St. Louis County woman is charged with stabbing a man to death in his apartment.

The body of 65-year-old Ricky Foster was discovered late Tuesday night at the Metropolitan Village Apartments, a senior housing facility, in the Jeff Vander-Lou neighborhood.

Susan Allen was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. She’s accused of using a knife to cut Foster’s throat on or around May 1.

According to charging documents, Foster’s family called the apartments worried because they hadn’t heard from Foster in a week. Building managers and security personnel checked Foster’s apartment and found him dead.

Security footage shows him entering his apartment with Allen seven days earlier on May 1, the last time he was seen or heard from. Interestingly, detectives said Allen was arrested multiple times before the killing for “assaultive behavior” against Foster.