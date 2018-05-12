× Missouri school districts sell ads to local businesses

WENTZVILLE, Mo. – Several Missouri school districts are allowing businesses to advertise at sports and extracurricular events as a way to increase revenue without relying on taxpayers.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the Wentzville School Board revised district policy in 2016 to allow business advertisements.

Wentzville Marketing Director Derrick Docket says restaurants, real estate agencies, hospitals, banks and other businesses can pay for different forms of advertisements at the district’s events. He says the school board must approve every corporate sponsor, and sponsorship packages can range from $1,000 to $20,000 a year.

Parkway, Fox and Columbia school districts also have launched advertising programs. Parkway has signed advertising contracts worth $1.3 million since starting its advertising program in 2015.

Chief Financial Officer Patty Bedborough says Parkway has 24 corporate sponsorships.