× One-vehicle fatal accident on I-255 Friday night

MONROE COUNTY, Ill. – The Columbia Police Department responded to a one-vehicle crash on I-255 at mile marker 4.8 on Friday night. They requested the Monroe County Coroner’s Office who arrived on the scene and pronounced 25-year-old Matthew Nichols of East Carondelet, IL dead.

The on-scene investigation showed that Nichols was traveling Eastbound on I-255 when his Ford Escape left the road for unknown reasons. The vehicle overturned numerous times in the median. Nichols was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the car.

Toxicology results are pending.

The Illinois State Police and Monroe County Coroner’s Office are still investigating the crash.