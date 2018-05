Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRIDGETON, Mo. - Micky & Tamara Meyer with Show Me Snakes show off some of their reptiles and talk about what to do if you encounter reptiles in the wild. They also discuss their upcoming show:

Show Me Reptile & Exotics Show

Sunday, May 20th

10 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

12365 St. Charles Rock Rd.

Bridgeton MO 63044

For more information visit www.showmesnakes.com.