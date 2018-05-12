Signed and sealed: Queen’s gives consent to Harry’s marriage

Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle during an official photocall to announce their engagement at The Sunken Gardens at Kensington Palace on November 27, 2017 in London, England. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been a couple officially since November 2016 and are due to marry in Spring 2018. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle during an official photocall to announce their engagement at The Sunken Gardens at Kensington Palace on November 27, 2017 in London, England. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been a couple officially since November 2016 and are due to marry in Spring 2018. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
LONDON (AP) _ Buckingham Palace has released an image of the handwritten document in which Queen Elizabeth II gives her consent for Prince Harry to marry Meghan Markle.
The Instrument of Consent image was released Saturday _ a week before Harry is to marry the American actress at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor.
A picture taken at Buckingham Palace in London on April 12, 2018 shows the text and marginalia of the Instrument of Consent, an official State document that records the Queen’s formal consent to Prince Harry’s forthcoming marriage to Meghan Markle. – The Instrument of Consent is a hand-written document which records Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II’s consent to the marriage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The document is hand-written and illuminated on vellum and sealed with the Great Seal of the Realm. The Queen’s signature, “Elizabeth R,” can be seen at the top right of the document, which will be presented to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after the wedding. (Photo by Victoria Jones / POOL / AFP) (Photo credit should read VICTORIA JONES/AFP/Getty Images)
The document, illuminated on vellum, features a design to the left of the text that incorporates a red dragon, the symbol of Wales. The design to the right features a rose, the national flower of the United States.
Under British law, the first six people in the line of succession to the throne must obtain the queen’s permission to wed.
Harry was fifth in line when he and Markle got engaged. He was bumped to sixth with the birth of his brother’s son Prince Louis last month.
51.507351
-0.127758