Special Winemaker Dinner with Mauro Manzone at Acero

MAPLEWOOD, Mo. – Jimmy Fiala, owner of Acero, and John Gazzoli, Owner of Tavolo Vigneto, an Importer based here in St. Louis, talk about their upcoming special wine dinner on Monday, May 14 with Mauro Manzone.

Manzone is from Piedmont Italy and is a winemaker for Manzone Winery. His family is famous for their small production of Barolo from Monforte d’ Alba (a style of wine made from the Nebbiolo grape, the “King” of Italian wines)

Manzone is also credited with keeping the grape Rossese Bianco (White grape) from going extinct.

Meet the Winemaker Dinner

Monday, May 14 at 6:30 p.m.

Acero Ristorante

7266 Manchester Rd.

Maplewood, MO 63143

Call 314.644.1790 for reservations.

For more information visit Acero-STL.com.