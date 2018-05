× Suspected drunk driver hits Maryland Heights police officer

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – Maryland Heights Police Department confirms that one of their officers was hit while conducting a traffic stop at 12:45 a.m. Saturday.

The officer was pulled over on the side of the road and in his vehicle when a suspected drunk driver rear-ended him with her SUV.

The officer’s life was fortunately spared, but he does have a head injury and whiplash.