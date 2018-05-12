It's time to spread some love in our city, and The Thread is doing it with a parade. Tim is suited up and ready to go and wait 'til you see the folks he meets along the way. Meet a musician who is spreading the message of love through his music. Learn how two women have turned a construction site into a place where love is built. See how one woman's dream of spreading love comes to life in a drawing. Check out how Matt and Leslee Holliday spread their love wherever life takes them. All that plus a special birthday and Tim working his way back into the chocolate factory. Feel the love, Saturday at 11:30 a.m., on Fox 2 News.
The Thread – Love Parade
-
The Thread: Love Parade
-
The Thread – Community Gumbo
-
The Thread – Hoppy Easter!
-
The Thread – Spring Training!
-
The Thread – Back to the Big Top
-
-
The Thread – Community Gumbo
-
The Thread: Bringing The Light
-
The Thread – Cirque Dreams
-
The Thread – And The Oscar Goes To…
-
The Thread – Road Trip!
-
-
The Thread – Happy Holiday! But … Which One?
-
The Thread – Rewind and Fast Forward
-
The Thread – Reunited!