Arts Pop: Opera Theatre ready to begin 2018 season

ST. LOUIS - Opera Theatre St. Louis continues to make opera fun and approachable to all. There are pre-show picnics and post-show cocktails with the casts. Plus, all operas are performed in English and with English supertitles, so audiences can catch every word.

The 2018 Festival Season includes the a new production of Verdi’s "La traviata" directed by acclaimed soprano Patricia Racette, the world premiere of the two-act version of Huang Ruo and David Henry Hwang’s "An American Soldier," Marc Blitzstein’s "Regina" with an all-star cast, and Gluck’s "Orfeo & Euridice."



St. Louis Post-Dispatch classical music critic Sarah Bryan Miller has a full preview of the season in Sunday's A&E section of the paper.